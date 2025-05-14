The U.S. suspended Mexican beef imports. Could the screwworm spread in Canada?

Jacob Shelley, health sciences professor at Western University in Paris, Ont., says Canada should be concerned about the possible spread of screwworm to Canada.

After the United States suspended imports of Mexican live beef cattle on Sunday, one Canadian public health expert says Canada should be concerned about the flesh-eating screwworm and the potential for infections that could have “far-reaching implications.”

“I think anytime we have a pest that’s spreading between animals, and can threaten an entire kind of system with risk, we ought to be concerned,” Jacob Shelley, associate professor at the School of Health Studies at Western University, said Wednesday during a video interview with CTVNews.ca from Paris, Ont.

The U.S. government first detected the pest in Mexican cattle shipments and limited the imports in late November, but the ban was lifted in February when it created protocols to assess incoming animals, The Associated Press reported.

The U.S. then announced it paused the shipments again Sunday, prompting Mexico to say Tuesday it will strictly limit cattle shipments from Central America.

The parasite is commonly found in Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and South American countries, but has spread north to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador and Mexico.

In Canada, the parasite infected a Canadian traveller who returned from Costa Rica in recent months. Costa Rica declared a screwworm national emergency in February.

Preventing screwworm from entering Canada could be difficult because flies are prolific breeders and Canada’s current agricultural practices allow humans and animals to frequently come into contact in large slaughterhouses and farms, Shelley said.

“The preventative kind of measures may not be in place in Canada to address this without simply restricting the import of cattle at this point,” Shelley said. “The screwworm did cause considerable havoc in the U.S. in the past ... both to the farmers and the industry associated with cattle, but also for consumers who would face an increased cost for beef.”

CTVNews.ca asked the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Wednesday if the federal government is taking action in response to screwworm concerns. The CFIA said it could not provide a response immediately.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said on the X social platform that it took the livestock industry 30 years to recover after the “devastating pest” invaded the United States.

While the infrastructure is in place in Canada to monitor for pests, Shelley says the “system is really ill-equipped” to prevent the spread, with the U.S. reducing inspections to monitor and identify animals at risk.

“It’s more that once this is introduced into our environment, these types of pests can be very damaging,” he said, noting the problem occurred with the pine beetle in Canada.

What could happen if pest spreads to Canada?

If the screwworm spreads to Canada, Shelley says cattle could be culled, which could lead to the increase of beef prices.

“If this were to spread, it could be more catastrophic than simply a few cattle or a few humans becoming infected,” Shelley said. “(It) could affect the entire industry in Canada, so caution is warranted here.”

The U.S. pause in Mexican cattle imports already risks raising U.S. beef prices amid limited supply, Reuters reported.

The screwworm can seriously damage the tissues of any warm-blooded animal, including humans, and even cause death.

With files from The Associated Press