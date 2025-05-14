‘We are not a priority:’ Disability advocates say lack of minister sends a message

Members of Prime Minister Mark Carney's newly sworn in cabinet look on as Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to reporters following a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Disability advocates say the lack of a minister tasked with representing their interests sidelines millions of Canadians during what Prime Minister Mark Carney promises will be a time of growth and rebuilding.

Carney announced his smaller, “purpose-built” cabinet meant to deliver change on Tuesday, but the 38-member team doesn’t include anyone explicitly responsible for disability inclusion.

David Lepofsky, chair of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act Alliance, says disabled Canadians need a voice at the cabinet table fighting for their inclusion on the issues Carney has prioritized.

He says those include building new infrastructure and tackling a housing shortage — but he says both things must be done with accessibility in mind.

Rabia Khedr, national director of Disability Without Poverty, says she worries about the implementation of the Accessible Canada Act, which is meant to create a country “without barriers” by 2040 and is already woefully behind schedule.

Rabia Khedr This undated handout photo shows Rabia Khedr, national director of Disability Without Poverty. (Disability Without Poverty)

Representatives for the Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the criticism, or which cabinet member would be responsible for accessibility legislation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2025.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press