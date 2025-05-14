Winner claims $5M Lotto 6/49 prize right before ticket was set to expire

There’s a new multi-millionaire in southern Ontario.

Connie Christie of Beachville claimed her $5 million Lotto 6/49 prize just days before the deadline.

She purchased the lucky ticket for the May 4, 2024 draw at the Petro-Canada on Norwich Avenue in Woodstock.

But she never got around to checking her numbers.

That is, until April, when Christie heard the OLG was trying to track down the owner of an unclaimed ticket that was sold in Woodstock.

Winners have exactly one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

“When I heard the details, I turned to my mom and said, ‘I have a feeling that’s my ticket!’” she said while picking up her prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “After dropping my mom off, I went home and checked my tickets using the OLG app. I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message and put my phone down to pause for a moment. Then took another look. I managed to stay calm, thinking, ‘I did it!’ It was a great feeling.”­­

Christie, who works in logistics, told her family about her big win the next day.

“I had the winning numbers pulled up on my laptop when my kids guessed, ‘Did you win the lottery?’ My answer was, ‘Yes, and it’s a life-changing changing prize — $5 million!’ We sat there in silence and I could see the wheels turning in all their heads as I shared proof of my win,” she recalled.

Christie said she and her husband now plan to retire.

“We can now spend our time doing what we love and enjoying our time together. I’d also like to treat my husband to a scenic road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway,” she explained. “My heart’s full of joy and I’m humbled by what this means for us.”