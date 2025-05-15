Partner of Quebec man who received MAID after bedsores says hospital ignored her

Sylvie Brosseau shows a photo of her herself with her husband at the courthouse in Montreal on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Brosseau's partner, Normand Meunier requested medical assistance in dying last year after getting pressure sores during a stay in the St-Jerome hospital. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)

MONTREAL — The partner of a man who received a medically assisted death after developing a severe bedsore in a Quebec hospital says medical staff didn’t listen to her.

Sylvie Brosseau spoke outside the Montreal courtroom where a coroner is holding hearings into the death of her partner Normand Meunier.

Brosseau says Meunier loved the outdoors and had many dreams and plans despite being quadriplegic.

All that changed after he was left on a stretcher at the St-Jérôme hospital for 96 hours and developed a severe pressure sore that never healed.

Brosseau says she repeatedly asked for Meunier to be given a special therapeutic mattress that prevents sores, but she says she felt ignored by hospital staff.

Meunier requested medical assistance in dying two months after developing the sore and died March 29, 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.