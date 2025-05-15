Stolen semi-truck driven into Fraser River after police chase

Mounties say a man got out of the submerged truck and was arrested.

LANGLEY — Mounties in Langley, B.C., say they've made an arrest after a police chase ended with a stolen semi-truck driving through a public dock and into the Fraser River.

They say officers first noticed the truck had mismatched licence plates Wednesday night, and about four hours later police attempted to stop the vehicle.

RCMP say the truck rammed a police cruiser and sped away.

They say a kilometres-long chase ensued, with officers deploying tire deflation devices as the truck sped through multiple residential neighbourhoods.

Police say the pursuit ended up on Highway 17 then into the Bridgeview area of Surrey.

They say it ended with "a final reckless manoeuvre," when the truck went into the dock area, where there were about a dozen people, and went off an embankment and into the river.

Mounties say a man got out of the submerged truck and was arrested.

The 40-year-old man remains in custody. Police are asking anyone with information who has not yet spoken with officers to contact the detachment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press