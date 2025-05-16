Kahnawake casino owners sue Mohawk council, grand chief for $220 million

Grand Chief of the Mohawk council of Kahnawake Cody Diabo speaks to the media prior to signing a statement of understanding and mutual respect with the Quebec government during a ceremony in Montreal, Dec. 20, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Two owners of a casino in a First Nations community southwest of Montreal are suing the territory’s council for more than $200 million.

They say the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake ignored their right to due process when it abruptly shut down the Magic Palace casino in March 2024.

The closure followed a 2023 news report that alleged the RCMP were investigating an Albanian investor they suspected of using the casino to launder money for a Mexican cartel.

The lawsuit also targets Grand Chief Cody Diabo, who was the Kahnawake chief responsible for gaming at the time.

It claims the Mohawk council’s actions will lead to the permanent closure of the casino unless the court intervenes.

The owners are seeking $220 million in damages, including $155 million for an expansion project they say has been quashed.

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake declined to comment on the lawsuit.

