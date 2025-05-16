Quebec renews subsidy program for electric school buses

The Lion Electric Company's lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Mirabel, Que., is shown on Sept. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — The Quebec government is renewing a subsidy program for electric school buses that expired in March.

The program will now offer subsidies of $240,000 for each purchase of an electric school bus, up from a maximum of $175,000.

The news comes a week after a group of investors submitted a revised offer to buy Quebec vehicle-maker Lion Electric.

Their offer was contingent on the government renewing the subsidy program, which was a key to Lion’s success in Quebec.

Quebec is aiming to electrify 65 per cent of its school bus fleet by 2030, and the new program will run until 2028.

The provincial government says there are about 1,600 electric school buses in Quebec, out of a total fleet of around 11,500 buses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2025.