Vote recount confirms narrow Liberal victory in Ontario riding

A voting information officer holds stickers to be given to voters after casting their ballots outside a polling location in Ottawa on Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — Liberal Kristina Tesser Derksen says she found out just before midnight on May 15 that a judicial recount had confirmed her victory in the federal Ontario riding of Milton East—Halton Hills South.

The margin narrowed from 29 votes to 21 with the recount.

Elections Canada ordered the recount last week after the vote validation process showed Tesser Derksen won the riding over Conservative Parm Gill a slim margin.

A judicial recount is ordered automatically when the top two candidates are separated by less than 0.1 per cent of the valid votes cast.

Gill was declared the victor on election night but the riding flipped to the Liberals after the results were validated by Elections Canada.

This recount leaves the Liberals three seats shy of a majority government, with 169 MPs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press