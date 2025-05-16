Still no decision in federal election vote recount in rural Newfoundland riding

Elections Canada signage is seen at an advance polling location, in Toronto, Friday, April 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

ST. JOHN'S — A long weekend looms with no decision yet in a federal election vote recount in the central Newfoundland riding of Terra Nova–The Peninsulas.

The judicial recount began Monday in Marystown, N.L., a community of about 5,200 people about 200 kilometres southwest of the provincial capital of St. John’s.

It was triggered automatically when the initial final tally of the votes cast in the April 28 election showed Liberal Anthony Germain ahead of Conservative Jonathan Rowe by just 12 votes.

Elections Canada officials have said all votes cast in the riding – more than 41,000 – have been recounted.

The judge overseeing the recount is now deciding which of the roughly 1,000 contested ballots ought to be discarded or counted.

The recount is one of two in progress in the country – elections officials are also reviewing ballots cast in the Ontario riding of Milton East–Halton Hills South.

