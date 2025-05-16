U.S. trade disruption is ‘messy’ but this turbulence will pass: Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a current vice-chair at Edelman, participates in a panel discussion at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce B7 Summit in Ottawa on Friday, May 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA -- Donald Trump’s former rival for the Republican presidential nomination is encouraging other nations not to give up on doing business with the United States.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is speaking in Ottawa today at the B7 conference, where business leaders and diplomats have assembled to chart a way through global trade uncertainty.

Haley says things are “messy” right now in the U.S., which is waging a global trade war through Trump’s tariffs.

But she says national leaders should not assume the U.S. doesn’t want to do business with their countries.

Haley describes the current trade disruption as “growing pains” and says this rocky period will pass.

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra is also scheduled for an afternoon address to the B7, which is a partner conference to the G7 summit happening in Alberta next month.

By Craig Lord