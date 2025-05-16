What’s open and closed on Victoria Day in Canada

Muskoka chairs sit on a dock looking over Boshkung Lake in Algonquin Highlands, Ont., on Oct. 5, 2020. (Giordano Ciampini / The Canadian Press)

Canadians will welcome the unofficial start of cottage season on Victoria Day this Monday.

Many retailers, businesses and schools will be closed on May 19. Provinces that mark the federal statutory holiday honouring Queen Victoria include British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut.

Although Victoria Day is a statutory holiday in Ontario and Manitoba, there are exceptions by municipality, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

Meanwhile, Victoria Day is not a statutory holiday in Quebec, which celebrates National Patriots’ Day, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, with many businesses open that day but many schools also closed.

Here’s what’s open and closed during the federal statutory holiday.

Federal government offices

Passport offices and Service Canada offices are closed on statutory holidays, including Victoria Day.

Provincial government offices

Most provincial offices are closed in the places that mark Victoria Day. It’s best to check with the office to confirm specific schedules.

Canada Post

Canada Post is closed and there is no collection or delivery of mail during national, provincial and territorial holidays, including Victoria Day and National Patriots’ Day on Monday. However, privately run post offices will be open based on the hours of service of the host business.

Retailers and malls

Many retailers are closed or operate reduced hours in all the provinces that mark statutory holidays. Check with the specific shopping mall or store to confirm schedules. Victoria Day is a retail closing day in New Brunswick and Newfoundland so stores must close, according to the CFIB. The CFIB said many businesses close in Nova Scotia although it’s not a statutory holiday or retail closing day.

Essential retailers such as gas stations and convenience stores are generally allowed to open on statutory holidays, according to the CFIB.

Transit

Many transit services will have holiday schedules in places where statutory holidays are observed. Visit their websites to confirm schedules.

Movie theatres

Many movie theatres are open during statutory holidays. Check their websites to confirm schedules.

Schools

Elementary and secondary schools are generally closed in the provinces that mark statutory holidays, including Victoria Day.

Banks

Branches for many major banks will be closed in the provinces that mark statutory holidays Monday, but customers can do banking online and use ATMs.

Grocery stores

Many major grocery stores such as Loblaws, FreshCo and Sobeys will be closed Monday.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open with adjusted hours. Check with the store in advance to confirm schedules or closures.

City-run services

Municipal administrative offices are usually closed where statutory holidays are observed. Some places will be open with adjusted holiday hours of operation.

Garbage and recycling collections are generally unavailable, and many libraries are closed on statutory holidays. Emergency services won’t be affected. Check the city’s website to confirm details.