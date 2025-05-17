Health Canada issues a country-wide recall notice for children’s jewelry due to high levels of lead

Children’s jewelry from Boutique Chic recalled due to high levels of lead. (Health Canada)

Health Canada has announced an expanded national recall on children’s jewelry over high levels of lead, according to a notice from the agency.

Last updated Friday, the recall includes certain products from children’s jewelry brand Boutique Chic. Identified in the notice are All Smiles necklaces, bracelets and rings featuring a spinning smiley face charm. Health Canada’s testing revealed that the recalled jewelry contains lead in “excess of allowable limits,” according to the agency.

Lead can be extremely toxic to children.

Exposure to lead and cadmium can have serious symptoms like anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, convulsions and coma, as well as serious brain injury and effects related to the liver, kidneys, heart and immune system. Some cases of exposure can be fatal, according to Health Canada.

The company reported that 2,047 affected units were sold Canada-wide between January and May. No injuries or incidents related to the recalled products have been reported in Canada as of May 15, 2025.

Boutique Chic The bracelet and ring models were added to the recall. (Health Canada)

The recalled products include:

- Boutique Chic All Smiles Spinner Bracelet in the colour Lilac or Yellow

Model Number 91811

Batch Number 9672

UPC 771877918117

- Boutique Chic All Smiles Spinner Necklace in the colour Lilac or Yellow

Model Number 92209

Batch Number 9674

UPC 77187792209

- Boutique Chic All Smiles Spinner Ring in the colour Lilac, Yellow or Pink

Model Number

84533Batch Number 9774

UPC 771877845338

The UPC, model and batch numbers can be found on the back of the product packaging, the notice says.

Customers are advised to immediately take the recalled jewelry away from children and return it for a full refund, Health Canada says.

The agency notes that according to the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, it is illegal to import, advertise or sell any jewelry to children under the age of 15 containing more than 90mg/kg of total lead.

An earlier recall notice issued by Health Canada included the Boutique Chic All Smiles Spinner Necklaces due to lead levels exceeding the 90mg/kg threshold.

Consumers can also contact the importer, Creative Education of Canada Inc., by phone at 1-800-982-2642, or via email at productsafety@greatpretenders.ca.