Liberal government to table federal budget this fall, PM Carney says

Prime Minister Mark Carney is pictured during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not shown, in Rome, Saturday, May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

ROME — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Liberal government plans to table a federal budget this fall.

Speaking to reporters Sunday in Rome, Carney defended his decision not to present a budget this spring, saying there is little value in rushing the process.

Carney noted a new session of Parliament begins with a throne speech on May 27, but the House of Commons is due to rise less than a month later.

Opposition parties recently attacked Carney for being vague about his plans after his government said it would not table a budget before the Commons leaves for the summer

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said instead of a spring budget, the government would put forward an economic statement — which is usually less comprehensive than a full budget — in the fall.

Carney said Sunday there will be more clarity in coming months on Canada’s defence spending plans, the overall economic outlook and how to make the federal government more efficient.

“We will have a much more comprehensive, effective, ambitious, prudent budget in the fall,” he said.

“You do these things right, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Carney had a brief audience with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Sunday following the pontiff’s inaugural mass in St. Peter’s Square

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2025.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press