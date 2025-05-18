Local business to ‘cover the tab’ if Leafs win Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a chance to advance to the Conference Finals and a Barrie establishment says they will cover their customers’ tabs if the Leafs win Sunday’s Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

Emil Kamel, owner of North Swing Golf Lounge and a diehard Leafs fan, said he will personally cover everyone’s tab at his establishment.

The business announced the promotion on their Instagram page.

“I want it to be a celebratory moment,” said Kamel in a phone call with CTV News. “I’m a diehard Leafs fan.”

The lounge is encouraging guests to arrive before the game’s 7:30 p.m. start time.