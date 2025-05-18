Police charge 27-year-old with murder after man found dead in Labrador

The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

HOPEDALE — RCMP have charged a 27-year-old man with first degree murder and attempted murder after a man was found dead in a northern Labrador community.

Police say officers responded to a complaint of an assault at a residence in Hopedale and discovered a dead man inside the home whose injuries suggested foul play.

A second victim who sustained serious injuries was also found nearby.

There was a brief police order for the community to shelter in place Friday, and the 27-year-old suspect was then arrested.

The Mounties’ major crime unit assumed control of the investigation Saturday and charged Michael Tuglavina with first degree murder and attempted murder.

Tuglavina remains in custody.

Police say he and the victims are known to each other, and there’s no known risk to public safety.

Police say residents of the Hopedale area can expect to see an increased police presence over the next few days as officers continue their investigation.

