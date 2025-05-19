More than 2 years later: Still no sign of Jake Corbiere

Police still looking for Jake Corbiere, last seen on March 12, 2023, on Churchill Ave. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers.

More than two years since Jake Joseph Corbiere vanished in Sault Ste. Marie, police continue to search for answers in his case.

“Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (is) requesting your assistance in a high-priority missing persons case,” said officials with Crime Stoppers of Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District in a news release last week.

Jake Corbiere An undate photo of missing person Jake Corbiere used by Garden River First Nation's reward handout. (Garden River First Nation/Facebook)

Corbiere was last seen on March 12, 2023, in the 0-100 block of Churchill Avenue. He is described as 5’10” with a thin build, brown eyes, and short brown hair.

His disappearance has left family and investigators grappling with scant leads and growing fears.

From missing person to major crime

Initially classified as a missing persons case, police now believe foul play was involved. In March 2024, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service upgraded the investigation to a major crime, though few details have been released to protect the integrity of the case.

“After all this time, it is difficult to hold out hope of Jake returning home to us on his own … Our hope has dwindled over time, and our worst fears – that Jake has been taken from us –appear more likely with each passing day,” a statement released by the family at a vigil for Corbiere in March 2024 reads, in part.

Jake Corbiere An undate photo of missing person Jake Corbiere. (File photo/Supplied/Sault Ste. Marie Police Service)

Searches hindered by challenges

Police have conducted multiple searches, including:

August 22, 2023 : A search involving OPP cadaver dogs in west-end trails and near the Sault Ste. Marie Canal. The effort was cut short due to unrelated weapons calls.

: A search involving OPP cadaver dogs in west-end trails and near the Sault Ste. Marie Canal. The effort was cut short due to unrelated weapons calls. August 7, 2024: A large-scale search on Peoples Road – involving 50 officers, a canine unit, and support from Ontario Provincial Police – was executed under a warrant. Though the family said they were told no new evidence was found.

The former Sault police chief said following Cobierie’s vigil on March 8, 2024 that police have searched many areas and may revisit locations depending on additional information uncovered.

“Any information we received we went out and looked in those areas,” said former Police Chief Brent Duguay, at the time.

Missing person search Sault The scene on Peoples Road on August 7, 2024, as part of the search for Jake Corbiere, who went missing in 2023. (Cory Nordstrom/CTV News Northern Ontario)

Striving for closure

“We’re looking for anything at all to help in this investigation,” said Sault police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit in a previous interview with CTV News.

“The hope is for a positive outcome, but you know, closure for the family and friends and in the community of Garden River is what we’re striving for.”

Family’s anguish and pleas for help

Corbiere’s sister, Christina Corbiere, has expressed publicly and on social media her frustration over false leads and online rumours – including claims he was seen in Toronto, Mexico, or local homeless camps.

Jake Corbiere An undate photo of Jake Corbiere posted to social media by his family shortly after his disappearance in 2023. (Christina Corbiere/Facebook)

“How do you grieve when you don’t know if he is alive or dead?” she wrote in March 2024.

“We are preparing for the worst.”

Garden River First Nation has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to Corbiere’s whereabouts.

Jake Corbiere A handout about a $25,000 reward being offered by Garden River First Nation for information related to the disappearance of Jake Corbiere. (Garden River First Nation/Facebook)

Chief Karen Bell urged the public to come forward during the vigil last year: “Somebody out there knows something. We need any little piece of information that brings closure.”

How to help

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Darren Corcoran at 705-949-6300 ext. 387 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Authorities continue to stress that no tip is too small as the search continues.

“All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and protected by case law,” said Crime Stoppers of Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District.

With files from CTVNorthernOntario.ca journalists Darren MacDonald and Cory Nordstrom