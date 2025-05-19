OPP seek five suspects in alleged abduction and death of Cambridge man in Guelph

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a white Toyota RAM pick up truck and a grey Toyota Venza SUV in connection to the abduction and death of a 40-year-old man from Cambridge. (Courtesy: OPP)

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five suspects connected to the abduction and death of a 40-year-old Cambridge man.

The incident unfolded Wednesday evening when officers with the Wellington County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on the southbound Hanlon Parkway, north of Stone Road, just after 6 p.m.

One person with life-threatening injuries was found at the scene and taken to hospital by ambulance, where they were later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as a 40-year-old man from Cambridge.

Following further investigation, police determined the man had been assaulted and forcibly taken from a residence on Fife Road by five suspects, who fled the scene in two separate vehicles.

The first vehicle has been identified as a grey 2010 Toyota Venza SUV with Ontario licence plate CVBX 602. Police are also attempting to locate a second vehicle, described as a white 2013 Dodge RAM pickup truck with Ontario licence plate BZ 85153.

Photos of both vehicles have been released.

opp pick up truck death and abduction cambridge man 40 Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a white pick up truck in connection to the abduction and death of a 40-year-old man from Cambridge. May 2025. (Courtesy: OPP)

Investigators believe the incident was targeted and isolated. The Wellington County OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation alongside the Guelph Police Service.

Police are urging area residents and businesses to check any security camera footage from that evening and to provide relevant video or images to investigators. Drivers who were in the area at the time are also being asked to review dash cam footage for any signs of the collision or the suspect vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.