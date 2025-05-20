B.C. RCMP seek relatives of woman who disappeared in 1982

Patricia Flynn has been missing since 1982. Police are appealing for anyone who is related to her to come forward and provide a DNA sample.

Mounties in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley are trying to locate any living relatives of a woman who disappeared decades ago in hopes of obtaining DNA samples to advance the investigation.

Patricia Flynn was last seen on March 24, 1982, the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

“Patricia was last seen running into the forest from her family residence in Yarrow, BC. She was dressed in only a nightgown and slippers,” according to police.

“An immediate search of the area was initiated and continued for several days with no success. Eventually, the search was called off.”

Collecting DNA from family members was not routine at the time of Flynn’s disappearance. An only child with no children of her own, Flynn’s only immediate family was her parents, both of whom died within two years of their daughter going missing.

But evidence from the original investigation suggests extended Flynn had extended family elsewhere in Canada.

“Notes made by investigators indicated the Flynns had family back East; however, it is unclear where exactly that may be,” the statement from Mounties said.

“Obtaining familial DNA would enable investigators to compare it with unidentified persons in Canada and internationally, which may be key to advancing the investigation into Patricia Flynn’s disappearance.”

Anyone who believes they share “familial DNA” with Flynn is urged to contact police at 604-792-4611.