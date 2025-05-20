Canadian paralympic gold medalist devastated after priceless hockey memorabilia stolen

A Canadian Paralympic gold medalist is facing a devastating loss after his charity’s warehouse in Aurora Ont., was allegedly ransacked.

A Canadian paralympic gold medalist is facing a devastating loss after his charity’s warehouse in Aurora Ont., was allegedly ransacked and decades worth of priceless hockey memorabilia was destroyed.

On Mon., May 9, ice sledge hockey player, Paul Rosen, arrived at his warehouse only to find his treasured items missing and others pieces vandalized beyond repair.

Rosen told CTV News on Tuesday, “They destroyed whatever they didn’t take and then they urinated on all of our jerseys.”

Paul Rosen Canadian Paralympic gold medalist, Paul Rosen, is facing a devastating loss after his charity’s warehouse in Aurora was ransacked and decades worth of priceless hockey memorabilia was destroyed. (Supplied)

This loss hits particularly hard as Rosen uses his memorabilia in his work as a motivational speaker and advocate for youth and mental health awareness. Many of the items, he says, were deeply personal to his presentations and charitable outreach.

While the emotional toll is heavy, Rosen was relieved that some of his most valuable items including his Olympic medals and championship rings were kept at home.

York Regional Police responded to the scene on May 9 and documented the items. The total estimated loss is valued at $30,000.

Among the missing pieces are personal equipment. “My bag, my mask, my glove, my chest and arm protector…things that are worthless to people,” Rosen said. But those items meant everything to him.

After a childhood hockey injury led to years of complications, Rosen’s leg was amputated above the knee at age 39. He went on to join the Canadian sledge hockey team and became the oldest rookie to compete at a Paralympic Winter Games, representing Canada in 2002 and 2006.

This isn’t the first time Rosen has experienced a loss. In 2007, his Paralympic gold medal from the Turin Games was stolen during a fan autograph session. After Don Cherry highlighted the theft on Hockey Night in Canada, the medal was anonymously returned.

Ron Weese, president of Sport Aurora, a community sport council, has partnered with Rosen over the years. Weese is a longtime collaborator of Rosen’s and expressed his sincere thoughts.

“I’m devastated. I’m very sad for him. I know he’s been through these things a little bit before,” Weese said. “We all have championships we all have medals, we all get trophies, and those all represent sometimes the most important moments in a person’s life. While it may seem trivial to some people. it’s trivial to those people who have it.”

Rosen, who speaks openly about overcoming addiction and mental health struggles, uses his memorabilia in presentations to inspire young people.

The total value of the items damaged and stolen is pegged at roughly $30,000 dollars. Rosen says he simply wants his stuff back. Anyone who may have information is asked to come forward.