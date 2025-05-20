ECCC confirms Saskatchewan’s first tornado of 2025

Saskatchewan's first tornado of 2025 was spotted on May 17 near Fort Walsh. (Photo Courtesy: Dre Erwin Photography)

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says Saskatchewan’s first tornado of 2025 touched down on Saturday afternoon in the Maple Creek region.

According to the weather office, the tornado was spotted by photographers near Fort Walsh shortly before 5:30 p.m. on May 17.

ECCC said it has yet to receive any damage reports and has given the twister a preliminary severity rating of EF0.

Pea size hail was also reported in the area along with the tornado.

Fort Walsh, Sask. is located about 430 kilometres southwest of Regina, near the Alberta and U.S. borders.