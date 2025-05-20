Here’s where you can see King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their visit to Ottawa

CTV royal commentator Afua Hagan says King Charles' visit to Canada House reinforces to the world his position as Canada's head of state.

The public will have a few chances to see King Charles III and Queen Camilla next week during the brief royal visit to Ottawa.

They will be in Ottawa on Monday and Tuesday to attend the opening of the new session of Parliament. Charles will deliver the speech from the throne on May 27 to outline the new Liberal government’s priorities for the upcoming session.

This will be Charles’ first visit to Canada as monarch.

“While the primary focus of the visit is His Majesty King Charles III delivering the Speech from the Throne, their Majesties will also engage with a variety of individuals and groups that reflect the geographic and cultural richness of the country,” Canadian Heritage said in a statement.

“This first visit as King of Canada marks a momentous and historic occasion, highlighting Canada’s identity and sovereignty as a constitutional monarchy.”

Britain Royals Canada King Charles, centre left, and Queen Camilla leave after visiting the Canada House Trafalgar Square, in London, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 to mark 100 years since it opened in June 1925. (Arthur Edwards/Pool via AP)

Canadian Heritage released an itinerary for the visit by Charles and Camilla, which includes a few changes for royal watchers to see their majesties.

Monday, May 26

1:50 p.m. Following their arrival at the Ottawa International Airport, King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to Lansdowne Park to meet with members of community organizations and the public.

2:50 p.m. Canadian Heritage says Charles and Camilla will then travel to Rideau Hall and participate in a ceremonial tree planting.

Canadian Heritage says the community gathering at Lansdowne and the ceremonial tree planting at Rideau Hall are open to the public.

Tuesday, May 27

9:50 a.m. King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel on Wellington Street from the Bank of Canada building at Bank Street to the Senate of Canada Building. Canadian Heritage says the royal couple will travel using Canada’s State Landau, drawn by horses of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride.

10:15 a.m. King Charles will receive full military honours upon arrival at the Senate of Canada Building, which will include a Royal Salute, a 100-person guard of honour from the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment, an inspection of the guard and the band, and a 21-gun salute.

11 a.m. Charles will deliver the speech from the throne to open the 45th Parliament.

11:55 a.m. Canadian Heritage says before concluding their visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla will lay a wreath and flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial.