King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Canada House in London

King Charles and Queen Camilla commemorated the 100-year celebration at Canada House in London, ahead of the royals’ visit to Canada.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited Canada House in London on Tuesday morning.

The visit was meant to mark Canada House’s 100th anniversary. Home to Canada’s diplomatic mission to the U.K., the grand building on London’s iconic Trafalgar Square also showcases Canadian art, music and culture. Charles and Camilla met with Canadian officials, including Canadian High Commissioner to the U.K. Ralph Goodale.

Charles and Camilla are set to visit Ottawa on May 26 and 27 to attend the opening of the next parliamentary session. In a rare appearance, Charles will deliver the speech from the throne on May 27, which will introduce the new Liberal government’s priorities. Throne speeches are typically delivered by the Governor General, who is the monarch’s representative in Canada.

The King of Canada’s trip to deliver the throne speech was requested by Prime Minister Mark Carney. It will be Charles’ 23rd visit to Canada. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the last monarch to deliver a throne speech in Canada in 1977.

“This is an historic honour which matches the weight of our times,” Carney said when the announcement was made .

The British monarch is Canada’s head of state.

While Charles has not directly commented on U.S. President Donald Trump’s musings about turning Canada into the 51st U.S. state, the upcoming visit is widely being interpreted as a show of support for Canada’s independence and sovereignty.