Liberals to hold 2026 party convention in Montreal

A Liberal Party of Canada logo is shown on a giant screen as a technician looks on during day one of the party's biennial convention in Montreal on February 20, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

OTTAWA — Mark Carney will preside over his first Liberal convention as party leader and prime minister next spring.

The Liberal party’s national board of directors says the convention will be held in Montreal from April 9 to 11.

It will come a year after Carney won a resounding leadership mandate from party rank and file on a first-ballot victory on March 9.

The convention will feature policy discussions and keynote speakers and will see members elect the next national board of directors.

The party says nearly 4,000 Canadians attended its 2023 convention in the nation’s capital.

The Conservatives have not yet scheduled their next convention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.