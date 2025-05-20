Manitoba man who died fighting for Ukraine to be honoured

Austin Lathlin-Bercier poses in this undated family handout photo. A northern Manitoba man who went to fight alongside the Ukrainian army has died, the chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation said Tuesday. (Handout, Faith Lathlin-Bercier/The Canadian Press)

A Manitoba man killed while fighting for Ukraine against Russia will be recognized posthumously on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the Ukrainian War Veterans Association of Canada will present the Ukrainian Canadian Sacrifice Medal to the family of Austin Lathlin-Bercier during a ceremony at the Manitoba legislative building.

Lathlin-Bercier, who was from Opaskwayak Cree Nation, was killed in combat in November 2023 in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. He was 25 years old.

He had volunteered with Ukraine’s International Legion in March 2022. He had training with the Canadian Armed Forces in its Cadet and Bold Eagle program, which combined Indigenous teachings and military training.

The medal recognizes Canadians who have been killed or wounded in action while fighting for Ukraine against Russia.

-With files from The Canadian Press