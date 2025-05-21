Bell Canada outage ‘fully resolved’ after widespread disruption

Hundreds of thousands of customers are reporting issues with Bell Canada and Scotiabank services. Hannah Lepine reports.

Bell Canada says a widespread service disruption affecting users in Quebec and Ontario has been resolved.

“We would like to apologize for the disruption our customers experienced earlier today due to an internet outage. We can confirm that services have been fully restored,” reads a statement from Bell Canada.

The company said the issue was related to “an update that impacted some of our routers.

“We rolled back the update to quickly restore services. Customers who are still experiencing issues should reboot their modem by unplugging it and then plugging it back in after a couple of minutes.”

More than 130,000 users reported issues accessing Bell Canada landline and mobile services as of 9:30 a.m. EDT, Downdetector reported. Of those issues, 61 per cent experienced problems with landline internet, 11 per cent had trouble with mobile internet and 28 per cent had a “total blackout,” Downdetector reported.

The company says it had ruled out cyber security incident as the root cause of the disruption.

“Our network teams are conducting a full review to ensure that this situation doesn’t happen again,” reads the statement.

BNN Bloomberg, CTV News and CP24 are owned by Bell Media, which is a division of BCE, the publicly traded holding company for Bell Canada.