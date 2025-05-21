Carney to speak with media after cabinet gathers to plan for new Parliament

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with media in Rome at the official residence of the Canadian ambassador to Italy on Sunday, May 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to take questions from reporters on Parliament Hill this evening after holding a secretive, two-day retreat with his new cabinet in Gatineau, Que.

Carney will speak with journalists after emerging from what his office called a cabinet “planning forum” held at Meech Lake to prepare for the new sitting of Parliament that starts next week.

In a break from the tradition followed by Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, media were not allowed on site at Meech Lake to ask ministers questions — placing the spotlight squarely on Carney this evening.

Today’s media event follows a week which saw several of Carney’s ministers take the new government off its tax-cutting message.

Several ministers made headlines by giving conflicting messages to the media on pipeline policy, reporting there would be no budget until fall and declaring that lowering housing prices would be the wrong approach to making homes more affordable.

The new minority Parliament meets for the first time on Monday to elect a new House Speaker and will watch King Charles III deliver the speech from the throne on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2025

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press