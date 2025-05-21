Defence attorney slams witness as ‘useless’ in Team Canada sexual assault trial

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault
Legal arguments consumed much of the morning in a London, Ont., courtroom where five former Team Canada junior hockey players are on trial for sexual assault.
Prosecutors argue Crown witness Brett Howden, a former teammate of the five players on trial, is pretending not to remember details of the night in question that could be damaging to the defendants.
Crown Attorney Meaghan Cunningham argues that an honest lack of memory does not constitute an inconsistency, but a faint lack of memory can. She said, focus should be on whether there is evidence that Howden is not being sincere about his memory loss.
Arguing against the Crown being allowed to cross-examine Howden on the alleged inconsistencies, Megan Savard, defence attorney for Carter Hart, said about Howden: “The witness is plainly unsophisticated. He didn’t come to court dressed for court [he had messy hair and was wearing a brown hoodie ]. He is inarticulate and a poor communicator... I would say, if anything, we may all say at the end of the day, this witness is generally useless.”
The Crown is making an application to cross-examine Howden, who now plays for NHL’s Vegas Golden Nights, on more than a dozen areas of his testimony it says are inconsistent with what he had previously said in statements and text messages.
Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.
The charges relate to an encounter with a woman in a hotel room in London, Ont., in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018 while the players were in town for a Hockey Canada gala event and ring presentation for winning the recent World Junior tournament.