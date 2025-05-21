Fence feud between Kitchener, Ont. neighbours heats up

A fence is causing some friction between two Kitchener neighbours. CTV’s Heather Senoran explains why.

A homeowner in Kitchener, Ont. says he can no longer enjoy his backyard as a fence has sparked a feud with his neighbour.

Peter Christodoulou says in 2023 he hired a contractor to install a fence around his entire backyard for privacy for his family and their dog. He claimed his neighbour, who lives behind him, had a problem with it.

“When it was time to put up boards, he came over with a hammer and started hammering away, telling the contractor to stop,” Christodoulou said.

Christodoulou’s neighbour had his own fence up before Christodoulou moved in.

Fence Christodoulou Kitchener, Ont. A fence divides two properties in Kitchener, Ont. in this photo taken in 2024. (Courtesy: Peter Christodoulou)

Christodoulou attached his new fence to his neighbours existing two posts. He said bylaw told him he had no choice because his neighbour’s posts were too close to the property line.

“So he goes, ‘You have to attach to his or put up your own because if you attach your own, you have to lose three feet of your property line,’” he said. “I’m not going to put a second line of a fence because somebody doesn’t want me to join to their two posts, right?

In 2024, Christodoulou said the neighbour removed his own fence, leaving a gap of privacy.

Christodoulou Kitchener, Ont. fence Peter Christodoulou looks at the remnants of a fence that had separated two Kitchener, Ont. properties. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)

“You just slayed yourself $1,000 at least, if not a little more in wood if all you wanted was me to pay half. You could have just came and talked about it and we could have talked about it reasonably,” Christodoulou said.

The neighbour did not want to appear on camera but told CTV News he tried to speak with Christodoulou twice prior to the fence being built, but it never ended up happening.

Christodoulou said he doesn’t want to go over to his neighbour’s place to talk with him.

“If I go over there, I get arrested, I lose my practice, I lose my job. Destroy my life over some petty neighbor that wants half of a fence that he put up two years before our property was built,” said Christodoulou.

Fence Kitchener Christodoulou The remains of a fence between two Kitchener, Ont. homes were photographed on May 20, 2025. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)

According to the City of Kitchener , there is no obligation or requirement for a homeowner to construct a fence as long as it meets height and location requirements.

“Any disputes regarding property boundaries or cost-sharing are considered civil matters and should be addressed through legal counsel if necessary,” said a spokesperson for the city.

Christodoulou said he is considering moving as his wife isn’t comfortable in her own backyard.

“If I have to sell my house at a loss, I’m going to go after him for it. This is reasonable enjoyment,” Christodoulou said.

The neighbour said he will be seeking his own legal counsel.

“There are always two sides to every story,” the neighbour told CTV News.