Major landslide sweeps away home and road northeast of Montreal

Drone footage shows a large crater in Sainte-Monique, Que. where a home was swept away following a landslide.

A major landslide has swept away a home and a road northeast of Montreal.

Sylvain Gallant, regional civil security director, told reporters in Sainte-Monique, Que., that the home was empty and no one was hurt.

He says the landslide left a hole estimated at more than 300 metres long and 100 metres wide.

Gallant says the landslide is expected to grow larger.

Three surrounding homes were evacuated out of caution.

The public security director says the area is known for landslides and there has been heavy rain in recent days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2025.