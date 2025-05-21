No ‘woke’ employees, writes Quebec City bar in job ad

Eyebrows are being raised after a Quebec City bar published a controversial job ad on social media, stating that it was looking for a barmaid who was not “woke,” “pro-Liberal,” “pro-CAQ,” or in favour of the health measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m going to be very clear on my position,” reads the Facebook post for Le Bar Sport Le Vegas on Sainte-Anne Boulevard in the Limoilou district. “I don’t want someone who, during the pandemic, would have called the police if their neighbours had visitors.”

The publication, which drew a mountain of criticism, has since been taken down.

When reached by telephone by Noovo Info, the bar owner insisted he should have the right to cherry-pick his employees.

“We’re not in the 1960s and 1970s anymore,” argued Richard Poulin. “People used to hide, but I’m not hiding. Don’t I have the right?”

Le Bar Sport Le Vegas A job ad for Le Bar Sport Le Vegas is making waves. (Le Bar Sport Le Vegas)

The Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms prohibits discrimination when it comes to hiring, particularly regarding an individual’s political beliefs in addition to race, sex and age, explains employment lawyer Marie-Michelle Savard.

“If a person is rejected because of their political opinions, they can appeal,” she added.

Renaud Poulin, president and CEO of the Corporation des propriétaires de bars, brasseries et tavernes du Québec (CPBBTQ), says he’s “surprised” at how Le Bar Sport Le Vegas is operating.

“We’ve never seen an establishment hire someone based on political convictions rather than availability,” he said.

Poulin adds that Le Bar Sport Le Vegas is no longer part of the CPBBTQ, so it cannot intervene in the matter.