Police make arrest in death of toddler in Gravenhurst

Police in Bracebridge arrested two suspects connected to the death of a two-year-old child in Gravenhurst.

On January 5, 2023 just before 8 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police and emergency crews responded to a call for a toddler with significant injuries at a home on Brown Street.

The toddler was taken to a hospital and succumbed to their injuries just two days later.

On Tuesday, a 24-year-old of Brampton was arrested and charged with second degree murder. One day later, a 33-year-old of Gravenhurst was arrested and charged with failing to provide necessaries of life.

The accused duo remanded in custody and appeared before the Bracebridge courts.

A publication ban has been issued and as a result, the OPP will not be able to release further information.

The Muskoka OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).