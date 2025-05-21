Thousands of users report problems accessing Bell Canada, Telus, other services

Hundreds of thousands of customers are reporting issues with Bell Canada and Scotiabank services. Hannah Lepine reports.

Thousands of users reported problems accessing Bell Canada, Telus and other services on Wednesday morning, according to third-party tracker Downdetector .

More than 130,000 users have reported issues accessing Bell Canada services as of 9:30 a.m. EDT, Downdetector reported.

Of those reporting issues, 61 per cent experienced problems with landline internet, 11 per cent had trouble with mobile internet and 28 per cent had a “total blackout,” Downdetector reports.

In a statement published to social media, Bell Support wrote:

“Some customers in Ontario and Quebec may be experiencing an Internet service interruption. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

Telus

Around the same time on Wednesday, nearly 2,500 customers reported issues with Telus .

Most of those users had problems with their mobile phones. Thirty-two per cent reported they had “no signal,” and 22 per cent reported issues with mobile internet, according to the tracker.

On the company’s online service tracker , Telus reported an active outage affecting users in Eastern Canada.

“We apologize, TELUS Services are currently experiencing a disruption,” reads the notice, which lists the cause as a “partner carrier network outage.”

Rogers

Shortly before 10 a.m. EDT, about 5,000 users reported issues with Rogers services on Downdetector .

Of those, 57 per cent had problems with landline internet, 29 per cent flagged mobile internet and 14 per cent said “total blackout.”

However, in an email to CTV News, Rogers said that there are no impacts to its networks.

‘Don’t call 911 to test your phone’

Durham Regional Police in Ontario put out a public statement cautioning people not to call 911 to test their phone’s connection.

“Bell and Telus are currently experiencing a network outage in Durham Region that is impacting all cellular telephone devices. Our 911 centre is experiencing an increase in call volume. Please don’t call 911 to test your phone,” read the statement published on X.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

BNN Bloomberg, CTV News and CP24 are owned by Bell Media, which is a division of BCE, the publicly traded holding company for Bell Canada.