Carney ‘devastated and appalled’ by killing of 2 Israeli embassy staff in Washington

Flowers and candles are pictured on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C., as law enforcement work the scene after two staff members at the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is “devastated and appalled” by the killing of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington yesterday.

The two staff members were leaving an event at a Jewish museum when they were shot and killed.

Police said the suspect yelled, “Free, free Palestine” after his arrest.

In a post on social media, Carney says this was a targeted attack against the Jewish community and he condemns it “in the strongest terms.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says her thoughts are with the families of the victims, their colleagues and the Jewish community.

She says antisemitism and the “violence and fear it brings are beyond deplorable and must stop.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.

— With files from The Associated Press

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press