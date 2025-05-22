Conservative MP launches petition to end temporary foreign worker program

Conservative MP-elect Jamil Jivani arrives on Parliament Hill ahead of a Conservative Party of Canada caucus meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

OTTAWA — Conservative MP Jamil Jivani has launched a petition to end the temporary foreign worker program.

The petition says the temporary foreign worker program is a “large contributor” to an unsustainable level of immigration and claims the program is taking jobs away from Canadians and suppressing wages.

In a social media video talking about the petition, Jivani links immigration to doctor shortages, crowded hospitals, the housing crisis and a challenging job market.

Jivani says there’s a “pretty clear consensus” across the political spectrum that immigration levels are “unsustainably high.”

The Ontario MP says it’s reached a point in Parliament where you “can’t have a sensible conversation” about the issue.

Last year, the government announced plans to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers being admitted to Canada by refusing to process applications in metropolitan areas with more than six per cent unemployment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025

David Baxter, The Canadian Press