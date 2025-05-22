King Charles in Canada: Where to watch his throne speech and other events

CTV royal commentator Afua Hagan says King Charles' visit to Canada House reinforces to the world his position as Canada's head of state.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be in Ottawa next week for a brief tour of the country’s capital, during which the King will deliver Canada’s speech from the throne.

It’s a rare appearance that Prime Minister Mark Carney said previously “underscores the sovereignty” of the country amid threats of annexation by U.S. President Donald Trump.

An itinerary provided by the federal government shows two days of activities in the capital that include ceremonies, a royal salute at the Senate and a meeting with the Governor General.

The May 26-27 visit culminates with the throne speech, followed by a wreath-laying at the National War Memorial.

Where to watch the throne speech

What’s on the itinerary?

The royal couple is scheduled to arrive in Canada Monday, and will attend a community gathering at Ottawa’s Lansdowne Park in the afternoon, an event that is open to the public.

They will take part in a ceremonial tree planting at Rideau Hall, the residence of the governor general, during which they will meet with provincial and territorial representatives, an itinerary from the federal government reads.

Also on Monday are audiences with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister.

On Tuesday morning, they’ll be escorted to the Senate by the horses of the RCMP’s Musical Ride to attend a ceremony that is open to the public. King Charles will receive full military honours at this ceremony, which includes an inspection of the guard and a 21-gun salute.

The speech from the throne will be delivered at 11 a.m., officially opening the 45th Parliament of Canada.

Tuesday’s final event is a wreath-laying at the National War Memorial, also open to the public, scheduled shortly before noon, after which the couple will depart from Canada, according to the itinerary.

When did King Charles last go to Canada?

The King and Queen were last in Canada almost exactly three years ago for a tour marking Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Charles Camilla David Johnston Then-Prince Charles, Camilla and Governor General David Johnston arrive on Parliament Hill by landau on July 1, 2017 in Wellington. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, the couple visited St. John’s, N.L., Ottawa, and the Northwest Territories’ Yellowknife and Dettah from May 17 to 19, 2023.

Charles and Camilla were also in Canada in the summer of 2017, making stops in Nunavut, Ontario and Quebec, and Prince William and Catherine, then-Duchess of Cambridge, toured the West Coast in a September 2016 visit to the country.

William, Kate Prince William, center, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, leave a tour of Sheway, a center that provides support for native women, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Does King Charles have any power in Canada?

King Charles is Canada’s head of state, but “doesn’t ‘rule’ the country,” the federal government says.

“As the personal embodiment of the Crown, His Majesty’s role is to unite Canadians and give a collective sense of belonging to our country.”

The King is part of the Parliament of Canada and formally has the power to govern the country, as a constitutional monarchy, but that power is “entrusted” to Canada’s elected government, an explanation from the heritage ministry reads.

The King’s duties, such as dissolving Parliament and swearing in new prime ministers and cabinet ministers, are largely carried out by Canada’s governor general, as seen in recent weeks before and after the April federal election. Royal assent is the final step in turning bills into new laws, another duty the governor general handles on the King’s behalf, following advice of Canada’s prime minister and cabinet.

Read more about the Crown’s involvement in Canada’s constitutional monarchy.

Where does the King stay in Canada?

The official itinerary suggests Ottawa will be the only stop on this royal tour.

Rideau Hall is the official residence of the governor general year-round but is also the official home of the monarch when they are in Canada. This has been the case since 1867, according to the governor general’s website.

Built in 1838 and upgraded several times in the decades since, the hall is located at 1 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa.