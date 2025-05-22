Police-involved shooting in Collingwood, SIU investigates

An Ontario Provincial Police officer is being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit after officers attended to a disturbance call at a residence on Rhonda Road shortly before 5 p.m. on May 22, 2025. (CTV News / Luke Simard)

One man is in hospital after a police confrontation in Collingwood.

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) after officers attended to a disturbance call at a residence on Rhonda Road shortly before 5 p.m.

SIU confirms the officer fired her weapon at a 50-year-old man during an interaction.

The SIU says paramedics transported the man to a hospital Tuesday and he remains there Wednesday.

The Ontario police watch dog has invoked its mandate to investigate the incident, and the OPP will not be commenting further on the confrontation.