Results from federal election recount in rural Newfoundland riding expected Friday

A sign direct a voter to a polling station to cast their ballot in the federal election in Calgary, Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

ST. JOHN’S — Elections Canada says results are expected Friday in a federal election vote recount in central Newfoundland and Labrador.

The judicial recount in the Terra Nova—The Peninsulas riding began May 12 in Marystown, N.L.

It was triggered automatically when the initial tally after the April 28 election showed Liberal Anthony Germain defeating Conservative Jonathan Rowe by just 12 votes.

An Elections Canada spokesperson said counting was delayed this week because the town had to shut off its main water line Wednesday and close its public buildings.

A post on the municipality’s Facebook page that day said the town was updating its chlorination system.

More than 41,000 ballots were cast in the Terra Nova—The Peninsulas riding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.

The Canadian Press