Supreme Court won’t review decision to send seized material to U.S. authorities

The Supreme Court of Canada is framed between tulips in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not review a decision to send information to U.S. authorities investigating commercial espionage allegations.

The United States asked for Canada’s assistance in 2017 to obtain and execute a search warrant at JYS Technologies’ office in Brossard, Que.

The federal justice minister at the time approved the request and Canadian police executed the search warrant in January 2018, seizing such items as computers, phones, memory keys and integrated circuits.

The Quebec Superior Court granted an order to send the material seized in the search to the United States, a decision that was upheld by the province’s Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal also paused the ruling pending the Supreme Court’s decision on whether to hear the case.

The Supreme Court, following its usual practice, gave no reasons for refusing to hear the matter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press