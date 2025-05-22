Donald Trump will visit Canada for G7, White House confirms

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump engage in a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the G7 leaders’ summit in Canada next month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed in a briefing.

Trump will be in Canada from June 15 to 17. More details of his visit will be announced shortly, Leavitt said.

On May 6, during Mark Carney’s meeting with Trump at the White House, the prime minister noted that the two leaders “look forward to meeting next month at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.”

The 51st G7 summit will be held from June 15 to 17 in Kananaskis, Alta., attended by the core members of the group. Also in attendance will be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

G7 shows unity at financial summit

This week, finance ministers from the G7 countries, as well as heads of the World Bank Group (WBG), International Monetary Fund (IMF), Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and Financial Stability Board (FSB), participated in a three-day summit in Banff, Alta.

They discussed global trade, artificial intelligence and the war in Ukraine.

“After 50 years of working together, transcending national differences and promoting global prosperity, the value of the G7 is clear,” the communique reads. “We held a productive and frank exchange of views on the current global economic and financial situation, the risks and opportunities common to our countries, and ways to address them.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, along with chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, represented the American delegation for this portion of the summit.

Canada’s Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne concluded the three-day meeting saying there was a sense of unity among the G7 members.

“The best proof of unity is that we have a joint communique,” Champagne said.

The communique does not mention Trump’s tariffs, but addresses the multiple, complex global challenges,” and “are committed to pursuing our shared policy objectives.”