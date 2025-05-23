Atlantic Canadians urged to prepare for active hurricane season

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is warning Canadians to be prepared for storms, but the impacts are not known.

HALIFAX — A senior Environment Canada meteorologist says that as the Atlantic hurricane season is about to start, experts are predicting another active year.

But Bob Robichaud at the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax says the impact on Canada is impossible to forecast because there’s no telling where these tropical storms will go once they form over the ocean.

The centre has calculated that between 35 and 40 per cent of all tropical storms typically enter the Canadian forecasting zone.

Robichaud says that on average between two and four named storms enter the Canadian zone every year, which means preparation for dangerous weather is a must.

As an example, he said last year’s very active season produced 18 named storms — but only one storm, Ernesto, made it into the Canadian zone and didn’t cause much of a fuss.

Meanwhile, 2022 was also a slow season in the Canadian zone, but the arrival of post-tropical storm Fiona in September proved to be Atlantic Canada’s costliest weather event.

Fiona caused more than $800 million in insured damage and claimed three lives.

Damage from post-tropical storm Fiona at the wharf in Stanley Bridge, P.E.I. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.