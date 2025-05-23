Can Trump visit Canada for the G7 if he’s a convicted felon?

In this file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump waves after stepping off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to attend a G7 summit in Alberta next month, even though convicted felons are technically barred from entering Canada.

“It’s very difficult to get into Canada if you have past criminal convictions,” immigration lawyer Len Saunders told CTVNews.ca. “But I’m assuming he has a diplomatic passport, so that trumps his inadmissibility.”

In May 2024, just months before his re-election, Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts in a criminal “hush money” trial involving adult actress Stormy Daniels. While Trump could have faced prison time, a fine, or probation, a judge ultimately granted him an unconditional discharge that only left Trump with a criminal record and the inglorious distinction of being the first convicted felon to be elected U.S. president.

Trump, who has also launched a trade war and questioned Canada’s sovereignty, is scheduled to attend the next G7 leaders’ summit from June 15 to 17 in Kananaskis, Alta.

Originally from Canada, Saunders now works as an attorney in Blaine, Wash., just across the border from Douglas, B.C.

“I have a steady stream of Americans who get denied entry going into Canada who come to my office in Blaine, because my office is literally within eyesight of the third busiest port of entry on the northern border,” he said. “They come to see me because of old DUIs and other types of criminal convictions in the U.S., and they’re shocked that they’re not admissible to Canada.”

Canadian immigration law is clear that being convicted of a crime prohibits a visitor from entering the country. While it’s technically possible to apply for an official recognition of rehabilitation, these kinds of waivers are difficult to obtain and are typically granted at least five years after a criminal act or sentence.

“It has to be an older conviction, and it depends upon what type of conviction, it all depends upon the circumstances,” Saunders said. “But I can almost guarantee you from what I’ve seen, a recent felony conviction, there’s no way your average American would be admissible to Canada. Absolutely not.”

Canadian border agents have access to FBI data that shows if someone has a U.S. criminal record. U.S. border officials can see similar information from the RCMP and will bar visitors convicted of crimes like drug possession, fraud, theft and sexual assault.

Once Trump’s term ends, Saunders imagines he could have trouble entering Canada with a normal civilian passport. Without a diplomatic passport, the same thing could happen to former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau if he plans to visit the U.S., because he has admitted to using a controlled substance.

“It’s not a gray area, it’s black and white – you’re either admissible or you’re not,” Saunders said.

Saunders imagines something similar played out when former Toronto mayor Rob Ford was reportedly denied entry to the U.S. in 2014, which was after he admitted to smoking crack cocaine.

B.C.-based immigration lawyer Nathan McQuarrie previously told The Canadian Press that the Canadian government has discretion to let people in, particularly for diplomatic reasons.

“While convictions could theoretically affect the admissibility of a U.S. president to Canada, the reality is that diplomatic considerations and special permits ... are likely to facilitate their entry, especially for official duties,” McQuarrie said.

A spokesperson from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada declined to comment on Trump’s upcoming trip.

“Due to privacy legislation, we cannot comment on individual cases,” the spokesperson told CTVNews.ca. “Inadmissibility decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.”

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Public Safety Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a previous statement, a CBSA spokesperson said, “several factors are used in determining if an individual is admissible to Canada, including involvement in criminal activity, human rights violations, organized crime, security, health or financial reasons.”

With files from The Canadian Press