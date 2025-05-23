Canada Post union calls for overtime ban as company, workers fail to reach agreement

The union representing about 55,000 Canada Post employees has called for a countrywide overtime ban.

The union representing about 55,000 Canada Post employees has called for a countrywide overtime ban, saying its negotiators will continue to review the latest offers from the mail carrier.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says members are being called on to refuse any work beyond eight hours in a day and 40 hours in a week.

The news comes as CUPW was set to be in a legal strike position as of midnight.

It also comes after an evening meeting between the two sides that happened at the union’s request.

The union says the overtime ban will go into effect unless Canada Post agrees to a two-week “truce” prior to midnight that the corporation had previously rejected.

The union says it is still going over the offer proposed on Wednesday and decided to proceed with an overtime ban to “minimize disruptions to the public and lost days to members.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.