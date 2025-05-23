Union representing Canada Post workers announces overtime ban as no deal reached

Canada Post has issued a new set of offers to the union representing postal workers as the clock ticks. Labour lawyer Sundeep Gokhale discusses the offers.

With more than an hour until the strike deadline, the union representing Canada Post workers has called for a nationwide overtime ban effective midnight.

“That means members are being called on to refuse to work any more than eight hours in a day and refuse to work more than forty hours in a week,” the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) said in a statement.

The union added that its National Executive Board decided to proceed with the ban to minimize disruptions to the public and lost days to members.

“Additional actions may take place in the future including but not limited to: if Canada Post changes our working conditions, suspends our benefits, or begin layoffs,” CUPW said, noting that its bargaining team will continue to review and analyze Canada Post’s Global Offers.

This is a breaking news story.

The union representing about 55,000 Canada Post employees said the latest offers from the postal service “fall short” with hours to go until a looming strike deadline.

Canada Post meanwhile said Thursday it’s already seeing mail volumes decline ahead of another possible labour disruption and is pushing for an urgent resolution.

Spokesperson Lisa Liu said Canada Post met with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on Thursday evening at the union’s request, with the assistance of mediators.

The union raised “a small number of the many outstanding issues” but did not respond to the proposals issued a day earlier, Liu said.

In a bulletin posted late Wednesday, the union said it was still reviewing proposals tabled by the Crown corporation earlier in the day.

But it identified a number of areas where the offers disappoint, namely on wages and cost-of-living adjustments.

Canada Post’s offers amount to a little more than 13 per cent in wage increases over four years, where the union was looking for closer to 19 per cent to catch up after years of rampant inflation.

The union also raised concerns about Canada Post’s pitch to include more part-time staff and introduce “dynamic routing” — a model that could see mail delivery routes change on a daily basis to adjust to varying conditions — without established rules governing the system.

CUPW also argued that the six extra personal days on offer are “window dressing” and already allotted in the Canada Labour Code.

The union also took issue with a pitch to remove workers’ “five-minute wash-up time.”

Without an agreement in place by the end of Thursday, CUPW members are set to go on strike shortly after midnight.

Canada Post rejected CUPW’s call for a two-week “truce” that would have given the union time to review the new offers in detail.

If postal workers do walk off the job, it would be the second time in less than six months.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu is overseeing the file jointly with John Zerucelli, secretary of state for labour, Hajdu’s spokesman John Fragos said Thursday.

Hajdu last spoke with the two parties on May 16, when they discussed a newly released report — commissioned by the federal government and written by arbitrator William Kaplan — outlining the “existential crisis” facing the Crown corporation along with recommendations, Fragos said.

Federal mediators are in touch with both sides daily, he said.

Article by Craig Lord

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.

— With files from Christopher Reynolds in Montreal