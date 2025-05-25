Auto recalls updated for Ford F-150s, Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators

The company logo hangs above 2025 vehicles in the Ford display at the Colorado Auto Show Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Transport Canada has published updated auto recalls affecting certain models of the Ford Expedition, F-150 and Lincoln Navigator.

Last updated Friday, after they were first issued on May 9, the recall notices affect more than 15,000 vehicles, combined.

Braking issues

Among the updated notices is recall on 2022, 2023 and 2024 models of Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs over issues related to braking.

According to the recall notice, the front brake lines on some vehicles “may have been bent during engine installation,” creating the risk of contact damage with the engine’s air cleaner outlet pipe, which may cause brake fluid leaks.

“Reduced braking can cause extended stopping distances and increase the risk of a crash,” it reads.

Ford will contact owners of the 13,172 vehicles under the recall by mail and advise them to bring their vehicles to a dealership for inspection, replacing the brake lines and outlet pipes as necessary.

Steering control

Also updated Friday was a recall on 2025 Ford F-150 trucks. According to the manufacturer, the bolts attaching the lower steering shaft and steering gear may not have been properly tightened on some trucks, possibly leading to a loss of steering control.

The recall is said to affect 1,846 trucks, nationwide.

As with the other recall notice, owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by mail and instructed to bring in their trucks for inspection. Ford may replace the lower steering shaft bolt, if required.