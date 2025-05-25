Liberal caucus to consider process for removing an unpopular party leader

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to the media as members of his new cabinet look on following a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA — The Liberal caucus is gathering today on Parliament Hill for the first time since the April election to prepare for the start of Parliament — and to decide whether to adopt a process to eject a party leader unwilling to leave.

The meeting follows Liberal MPs’ roller-coaster experience with former leader Justin Trudeau, who rejected calls from caucus for him to step down before finally announcing his resignation a few weeks after his finance minister Chrystia Freeland quit in December.

The caucus is expected to vote on whether to adopt the Reform Act for the first time, although that vote would not place Prime Minister Mark Carney in any danger any time soon.

Adopting the Reform Act would give Liberal MPs a method to remove a party leader — the same method the Conservatives used to oust Erin O’Toole from the leadership after the Tories lost the 2021 election.

If adopted, it would mean just a fifth of the party’s MPs could move to trigger a leadership review.

That would allow MPs to boot their leader if a majority of the caucus votes to do so in a secret ballot.

