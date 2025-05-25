Poilievre to address his caucus today, before they return to the House without him

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to address his caucus Sunday afternoon. Poilievre speaks to reporters outside of West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will address his caucus on Sunday as they prepare to return to the House of Commons without him in the chamber.

Poilievre’s remarks are scheduled to be open to the media.

The Conservatives won 144 seats in the April 28 election but Poilievre’s seat was not one of them.

Conservative Damien Kurek plans to temporarily give up his seat in Alberta to allow Poilievre to run there in a byelection.

In the meantime former party leader Andrew Scheer will serve as the leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons and Poilievre has appointed 73 people as critics on specific files.

Chris d’Entremont and Tom Kmiec are likely to spend part of the day lobbying their caucus mates for support in the election of the House speaker role, which will be the first order of business for MPs on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press