Are police held to account? Survey shows Newfoundlanders and Labradorians aren’t sure

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police car is shown in St. John's in a June 2020 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

ST. JOHN’S — A new poll released by Newfoundland and Labrador’s Justice Department suggests the majority of respondents feel more unsafe now than they did five years ago.

The numbers were based on a survey of 4,485 people in more than 240 towns across the province.

Seventy-three per cent of respondents said they felt less safe now than five years ago, with 67 per cent believing drug trafficking was a common crime in their community.

Fifty-one per cent said the police were not effective at keeping their communities safe.

Meanwhile, respondents were split on whether they felt a complaint lodged against a police officer would be treated fairly.

Forty-four per cent said they were not confident such a complaint would get fair consideration, while 44 per cent said they were somewhat or very confident it would.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press