Canada Post employees not working overtime as negotiations continue

Canada Post signage and parked vehicles are seen at a Canada Post mail sorting facility in Ottawa on November 18, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby)

Canada Post workers are sticking with their national overtime ban as contract negotiations continue.

On Sunday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers met with federal mediators to respond to the latest offer from Canada Post, a Crown corporation.

“The Union’s replies to Canada Post’s proposals offer comprehensive, pragmatic and workable solutions to important issues still on the table, including, for example: wages, the short-term disability plan (STDP), weekend parcel delivery, and staffing,” a union spokesperson told CTVNews.ca on Monday morning. “We expect Canada Post to respond early in the week. Our nationwide overtime ban remains in effect.”

This is a developing story and will be updated