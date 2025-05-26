Environment Canada issues frost alerts and heat warnings on Monday

Maria Preizio from Montreal pick tulips in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

From frost advisories to heat warnings, Environment Canada issued several weather alerts on Monday.

The heat warnings cover a huge swath of northeastern Alberta, including Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo National Park. Daytime temperatures in the region are expected reach 29 C on Monday before dropping to near 14 overnight.

“Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness,” Environment Canada said. “Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

While not as extreme, temperatures on Monday are also expected to be hot and summer-like in western cities like Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon and Winnipeg. Hot conditions are expected to persist in the region for much of the week.

Weather forecast A graphic from Environment Canada shows weather advisories in effect as of 8 a.m. ET on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Frost in Nova Scotia

While Western Canada sizzles, a large part of Nova Scotia is under a frost advisory, including all of Halifax and Cape Breton Island. According to Environment Canada, frost is expected to form Monday night and Tuesday morning as temperatures hover around freezing.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas,” Environment Canada advised. “Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”

Wildfire smoke

Wildfires have led to numerous air quality warnings and statements in northern Saskatchewan, northern Manitoba, and areas of Manitoba and Ontario between Kenora and Winnipeg.

“Smoke from local wildfires is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility,” Environment Canada said. “Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.”

Warm and dry conditions are expected to support wildfire activity throughout the week.

Fog advisories

Parts of southern Ontario around Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, Muskoka and the Saint Lawrence River were under fog advisories Monday morning, including Gravenhurst, Brockville, Huntsville, Tobermory and Parry Sound.

“Areas of dense fog have developed and will dissipate later this morning,” Environment Canada said. “If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

Wind warnings

Several remote communities along Quebec’s northern coast are being warned about wind gusts that could reach strengths of up to 100 km/h. Affected communities include Salluit, Kangiqsujuaq and Kangirsuk.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada said. “Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.”

This is a developing news story. Check back for more information.