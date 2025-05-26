King Charles, Queen Camilla slated to arrive in Canada today

Britain's King Charles, centre left, and Queen Camilla leave after visiting the Canada House Trafalgar Square, in London, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 to mark 100 years since it opened in June 1925. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Arthur Edwards/Pool

OTTAWA — King Charles and Queen Camilla will touch down in Ottawa today to kick off an historic royal tour.

The trip marks the royals’ first visit to Canada since the King’s coronation two years ago.

When they land this afternoon, the royals will travel to Lansdowne Park, a large events venue in the heart of the nation’s capital, to meet with community members.

The King and Queen will then head to Rideau Hall to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney and Governor General Mary Simon, who acts as the representative of the Crown in Canada.

Carney has asked the King to read the speech from the throne on Tuesday, which sets out the government’s priorities for the legislative session.

The event will mark the first time Canada’s head of state has opened Parliament since Queen Elizabeth II did so in 1977.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press